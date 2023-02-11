DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling around the Dayton International Airport area on I-70 Saturday may have ran into a traffic issue.

According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, police were called to the eastbound lanes of I-70, near the exit to Dayton International Airport Access Road in Dayton. Police responded to the area around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a crash.

When troopers arrived on scene of the crash, they shut down all lanes of I-70 headed eastbound in the area. Lanes were closed until around 4:05 a.m. and have since reopened.

It is not known at this time if anyone was injured as a result of the crash or what may have caused the crash.