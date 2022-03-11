DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An overnight crash left one person injured, and lanes closed on the ramp for State Route 35.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car rolled onto its top on the on-ramp of State Route 35 westbound by I-75. The call for help came just after 1:15 am.

Dispatch said that everyone made it out of the vehicle and was alert, however one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The ramp was closed while crews worked to clear the scene, but it reopened a little over an hour after the accident.