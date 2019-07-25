Over a dozen emergency vehicles respond to report of fire in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Over a dozen emergency crews responded to Neff Road in Harrison Township Thursday afternoon for reports of a fire.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS flames were showing upon firefighters’ arrival.
The listed address indicates the building houses Metal-Brite Polishing and Burton Antique Auto Parts. Officials say “highly-explosive” fuel was reported in the building, prompting a large response from several nearby agencies.
Fire and EMS crews with Englewood, Butler Township, Dayton, Moraine, Vandalia, and Harrison Township all assisted and brought the fire under control.
A Dayton Fire Inspector at the scene says no one was injured.
