Over a dozen emergency vehicles respond to report of fire in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Over a dozen emergency crews responded to Neff Road in Harrison Township Thursday afternoon for reports of a fire.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS flames were showing upon firefighters’ arrival.

The listed address indicates the building houses Metal-Brite Polishing and Burton Antique Auto Parts. Officials say “highly-explosive” fuel was reported in the building, prompting a large response from several nearby agencies.

Fire and EMS crews with Englewood, Butler Township, Dayton, Moraine, Vandalia, and Harrison Township all assisted and brought the fire under control.

A Dayton Fire Inspector at the scene says no one was injured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.