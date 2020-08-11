Over $800K in federal funding going to Dayton-area housing authorities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Money Pile $100 dollar bills

money, cash, generic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Greater Dayton Premier Management, Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority, and the Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority will all receive grants totaling $877,536 to help citizens receiving Housing Choice Vouchers (HCVs) navigate their way through the pandemic.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced earlier this week their distribution of CARES Act funding to the Ohio Housing Choice Voucher program.

“The housing authorities in Dayton are, now more than ever, important in ensuring safety and shelter for our community members,” said Rep. Mike Turner, who supported the CARES Act. “I am proud to support legislation that helps citizens find and maintain sustainable housing.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS