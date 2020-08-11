Over $800K in federal funding going to Dayton-area housing authorities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Greater Dayton Premier Management, Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority, and the Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority will all receive grants totaling $877,536 to help citizens receiving Housing Choice Vouchers (HCVs) navigate their way through the pandemic.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced earlier this week their distribution of CARES Act funding to the Ohio Housing Choice Voucher program.

“The housing authorities in Dayton are, now more than ever, important in ensuring safety and shelter for our community members,” said Rep. Mike Turner, who supported the CARES Act. “I am proud to support legislation that helps citizens find and maintain sustainable housing.”