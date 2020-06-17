Live Now
Over $700,000 in grant money awarded to small businesses in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The REOPEN Downtown Dayton fund has awarded $719,000 in grants to 119 small businesses located in downtown Dayton.

The partnership between the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce (DACC) and the Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) sought to provide relief to downtown businesses harmed by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re hopeful that this money will alleviate some of the pressures they’ve felt during this time and will bridge the gap to a brighter future,” said Chris Kershner, executive vice president, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The grant program issued individual awards between $1,000 and $10,000 to downtown Dayton businesses as a form of gap funding. Of the small businesses receiving grant funding, 29.5 percent are minority-owned and 49.1 percent are woman-owned.

