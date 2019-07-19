Thousands experience power outages near Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 6,000 DP&L customers were temporarily without power near the Centerville area Thursday evening.

The cause of the outage is unclear at this time.

DP&L is aware of the situation and crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

At the outage’s peak, over 6,000 customers were affected. That number has since dropped significantly to just a few hundred.

“We realize being without power in this heat is frustrating. Your patience is appreciated as crews continue working to restore service,” the company stated on Twitter.

#OutageUpdate: Crews have restored a majority of customers with approx 1,500 remaining. We realize being w/o power in this heat is frustrating. Your patience is appreciated as crews continue working to restore service. — Dayton Power & Light (@DPLToday) July 19, 2019

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates as they become available.

You can check the outage status below:

