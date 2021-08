MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Over 5,600 AES Ohio customers are currently without power in Montgomery County.

The area most affected by the outage is just south of Englewood. A spokesperson for the power company told 2 NEWS that a crash on South Main Street in Englewood may have been the cause.

Power has been out since roughly 9 p.m. and crews are estimating repairs being completed around 11 p.m.

