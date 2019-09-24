Over $5.8 million awarded to fire departments in SW Ohio

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) – Over $5.6 million in funds have been awarded to nine different fire departments in southwest Ohio for operations, safety, and the hiring of firefighters, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced.

The grants, totaling $5,650,556, were awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program. The funds are split as such:

$530,746 to Riverside Fire Department for hiring of firefighters,

$1,000,565 to Franklin Fire Department for hiring of firefighters,

$113,333 to Wayne Township Fire Department for operations and safety,

$60,011 to Ross Township Fire Department for operations and safety,

$1,259,517 to Fairfield Fire Department for hiring of firefighters,

$1,360,421 to Liberty Township Fire Department for hiring of firefighters,

$1,036,740 to Portsmouth Fire Department for hiring of firefighters,

$134,714 to Gettysburg Rural Fire Department for operations and safety and,

$154,509 to Bellefontaine Fire Department for operations and safety

“Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families,” Sen. Brown said. “We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities in Southwest Ohio have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards.”

Springfield Fire and Rescue also received funds from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, issued by FEMA. The nearly half-million dollars will go towards purchasing new radios for the department, in addition to headsets.

