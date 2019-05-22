Over 400 tons of waste collected in Centerville during Clean Sweep Week
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - 438 tons of waste were collected in Centerville during Clean Sweep Week.
Doug Spitler, the Public Works Director, said the average Clean Sweep Week before 2019 collected 375 tons, on average.
Clean Sweep Week is a bulk trash cleanup event offered by the city each May. Trash that was accepted includes: furniture, wood, countertops, carpet, mattresses and box springs, which must be sealed in plastic; bundled brush could not be any larger than ten-inches in diameter and must be less than four feet long.
Materials that were not collected include hazardous items, rocks, tree stumps, concrete, and vehicle parts.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Driver runs from scene of crash in Trotwood
According to police, a car lost control on Wolf Creek Pike, near S.R. 49, around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
I-75 northbound reopens in Dayton after overnight crash
It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday near the Stanley Avenue exit.Read More »
-
Officials host event marshal training ahead of KKK-affiliated rally
The U.S. Department of Justice hosted an event marshal training session Wednesday for community members who might choose to demonstrate against the KKK-affiliated group.Read More »
-
YWCA supports Gov. DeWine's suggestion for changes in statute of limitations
DeWine is calling for a removal of the statute of limitations in rape cases and the extension of it in other cases of sexual assault.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Truck hits pole following crash in Dayton
Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the area of Free Pike and Brumbaugh Boulevard.Read More »