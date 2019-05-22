Local News

Over 400 tons of waste collected in Centerville during Clean Sweep Week

Posted: May 22, 2019 05:28 PM EDT

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - 438 tons of waste were collected in Centerville during Clean Sweep Week.

Doug Spitler, the Public Works Director, said the average Clean Sweep Week before 2019 collected 375 tons, on average.

Clean Sweep Week is a bulk trash cleanup event offered by the city each May. Trash that was accepted includes: furniture, wood, countertops, carpet, mattresses and box springs, which must be sealed in plastic; bundled brush could not be any larger than ten-inches in diameter and must be less than four feet long.

Materials that were not collected include hazardous items, rocks, tree stumps, concrete, and vehicle parts.

