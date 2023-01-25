DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents are in the dark Wednesday as crews work to restore power.

AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio are responding to the Centerville area to try and turn power back on for customers, as of 6:50 p.m.

Kabel says an underground issue has caused an outage for 443 people in the Centerville area. Crews are en route to the site to fix the issue and work to have power restored to customers.

Earlier Wednesday evening, a reported structure fire in the Englewood area prompted AES Ohio crews to drop the line, turning power off for a short time for customers. Electricity in the Englewood area has been restored, Kabel tells 2 NEWS.

If you would like to report an outage, click here or call 1 (877) 468-8423.