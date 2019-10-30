Over 40 lbs. of fentanyl seized, 3 arrested

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Dayton men were arrested after law enforcement seized over 40 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a drug trafficking investigation.
Additionally, 1,500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and more than $30,000 in cash was confiscated.
“The quality of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “I applaud the work of our task force and our law enforcement partners – this is an enormous amount of deadly drugs that will no longer be on our streets.”
All three face a charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.