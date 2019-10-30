Over 40 lbs. of fentanyl seized, 3 arrested

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Dayton men were arrested after law enforcement seized over 40 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a drug trafficking investigation.

Additionally, 1,500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and more than $30,000 in cash was confiscated.

“The quality of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “I applaud the work of our task force and our law enforcement partners – this is an enormous amount of deadly drugs that will no longer be on our streets.”

All three face a charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

