Over $4 million awarded to Dayton International Airport for new terminal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $4 million in federal money has been awarded to the Dayton International Airport for the construction of a new terminal building, according to Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH.)

The funds from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program awarded $4.3 million to the airport.

“Ohio airports are vital to supporting travel and commerce in the state,” Sen. Brown said. “This investment will help to ensure the safety of James M. Cox Dayton International Airport for residents and businesses for years to come.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.