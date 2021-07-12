Over 3,600 without power in Miami County due to downed power line

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio, formerly DP&L, is reporting over 3,600 people without power in Miami County due to a downed power line near Phoneton Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for AES Ohio told 2 NEWS that crews were on the scene following sporadic weather causing a tree to fall on the power line. The street where the incident took place was not provided.

AES said the issue should be mostly resolved by 3 p.m., and that it’s mostly dependent on what needs to be done to remove the tree.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update as more information becomes available.

