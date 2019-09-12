Over $34K in bicycles stolen from Bellbrook bike shop

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after thousands of dollars in bicycles were stolen from International Pro Bike Shop in Bellbrook.

According to the police report, the theft happened sometime between 6 pm on September 9 and 9 am on September 10.







At least five bikes were stolen from the store, located at 15 W. Franklin St., ranging in value from $1,050 to $11,100.

The report indicates the total value of property stolen was roughly $34,352, but the owner says the actual retail value of those bikes is closer to $59,000.

Two of the bicycles are the owner’s own personal custom bikes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bellbrook Police at 937-848-8484.

