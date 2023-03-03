DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley has been under the threat of potential severe weather for Friday and some parts of the area are starting to experience power outages.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, 486 customers are without power as wind and rain rolls through the Dayton area as of Friday at 2:52 p.m. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says the outages are weather related.

Kabel said crews are on scene of the outages working to repair electricity to customers.

If you are currently in the dark and would like to tell AES Ohio that you need your power restored, you are asked to contact AES Ohio.

2 NEWS has reached out to AES Ohio for the cause of the outages and waiting to hear back.