DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area will award over $300,000 in federal funds to help supplement local emergency food and shelter services.

The funds, under the Emergency Food and Shelter program, will be given to organizations in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.

The application deadline is Wednesday, March 24 at 5 p.m.

To apply, visit www.dayton-unitedway.org/EFSP.