Over 30,000 DP&L customers without power due to severe weather Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 30,000 DP&L customers are without power as severe weather affects the Miami Valley Sunday.
A spokesperson from DP&L told 2 NEWS that people should avoid fallen lines, tree limbs as the storms are expected into the afternoon with winds of 65mph.
DP&L also asks customers to have a safety plan and kit in place including items such as batteries and blankets.
To report an outage, call 877-468-8243.
