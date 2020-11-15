Over 30,000 DP&L customers without power due to severe weather Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 30,000 DP&L customers are without power as severe weather affects the Miami Valley Sunday.

A spokesperson from DP&L told 2 NEWS that people should avoid fallen lines, tree limbs as the storms are expected into the afternoon with winds of 65mph.

DP&L also asks customers to have a safety plan and kit in place including items such as batteries and blankets.

To report an outage, call 877-468-8243.

