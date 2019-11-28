Over 300 served during annual ‘Raidersgiving’ meal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University leaders hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for those still on campus over break.

The annual Raidersgiving happened Thursday afternoon at the Nutter Center. Chefs prepared traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as a number of Indian dishes.

The event gives Wright State students, faculty, and alums a chance to share a meal for the holiday.

Organizers say about 300 people took part in the meal.

This was the eighth year for the event.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS