Over 300 served during annual ‘Raidersgiving’ meal

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University leaders hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for those still on campus over break.

The annual Raidersgiving happened Thursday afternoon at the Nutter Center. Chefs prepared traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as a number of Indian dishes.

The event gives Wright State students, faculty, and alums a chance to share a meal for the holiday.

Organizers say about 300 people took part in the meal.

This was the eighth year for the event.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.