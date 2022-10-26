Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Over 2,000 people were without power in the Beavercreek area on Wednesday morning.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, 2,401 customers were affected.

AES Ohio reported that the outage was on Beaver Valley Alpha Road. Crews were dispatched to the area and power was expected to be restored within the hour.

Power has successfully been restored, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map.

The outage was reportedly due to an electrical lockout, said AES Ohio.

