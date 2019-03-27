Over $27K raised for URS during Day of Giving at Jersey Mike’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Wednesday, 100 percent of sales from local Jersey Mike’s sub stores went to United Rehabilitation Services during the annual Day of Giving.

In the past nine years, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $70,000 for URS.

This year, officials were hoping to collect another $20,000 at its Centerville, Beavercreek, and Washington Township locations.

At last update, URS surpassed this goal, collecting a record $27,375 so far! The funds will support URS’ 5-star rated Early Childhood Education and School-Age programs with on-site Nursing Services and Therapy Programs for children with and without disabilities.

Over 600 Jersey Mike’s locations participated in this nationwide event, and this is the ninth year URS was the charity recipient.

“Donating helps children and adults with disabilities,” says URS ambassador Hope Robertson. “It provides necessary tools, it provides therapies, and equipment for the facility.”

Local Jersey Mike’s locations will continue to accept donations through the end of the month.

For more information on how you can support URS, click here.

