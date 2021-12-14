DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First Financial Bank announced it is giving $26,500 in grants to three Dayton businesses for its 2021 Annual Grant Campaign.

First Financial is giving to more than 60 organizations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. In Dayton, the organizations include Home Ownership Center of Greater Dayton, YWCA Dayton and Lincoln Community Center.

The 2021 Annual Grant Campaign helps fund neighborhood development, workforce development and education, as well as culture and the arts with a focus on low-income communities, according to First Financial.

“This campaign is an outstanding example of our intent to be a positive influence, and to help our clients and communities thrive,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “Our support for these organizations will lift our cities and towns and help our neighbors grow and prosper.”