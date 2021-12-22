DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton McDonald’s owners and operators will be presenting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton (RMHC) with a check for more than $247,000, representing the total amount of funds raised to date by restaurants throughout Dayton in 2021.

According to RMHC, McDonald’s owners and operators donate portions of sale proceeds from Happy Meals, fries and special promotions. They also encourage customers to donate their change from their purchase or round up their total to the nearest dollar.

“McDonald’s customers are at the heart of the donations we are presenting to RMHC,” said Kyle Kinney, a McDonald’s Owner/Operator based in Dayton. “Whether it’s supporting Round Up or purchasing a Shamrock Shake, we are truly appreciative and know that each customer is helping make the community a better place for families.”

RMHC Dayton is a nonprofit that helps families of children with complex and life-changing medical diagnoses and injuries. There is a Ronald McDonald House on Valley Street, in Dayton Children’s Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital. According to RMHC, they are committed to keeping families close to the medical care they need, the comforts of home and family members.

“Financial support from our local McDonald’s restaurants provides so much support for the work we are able to do at the House,” according to Rita Cyr, CEO of RMHC Dayton. “Every dollar helps to provide community, comfort, and hope to families so that they can focus on what matters most: their children.”

The check presentation will not include proceeds from the Miami Valley’s Round Up Giving Season Challenge, which will continue until Christmas Day. The final results for the challenge are expected to be released in early Jan. 2022, said RMHC.

To learn more, visit rmhcdayton.org.