DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Congressman Mike Turner announced today that more than $2.5 million in federal funds have been awarded to Miami Valley Child Development Centers.

MVCDC is the Dayton-area’s largest Head Start provider, serving more than 2,500 families in Turner’s congressional district.

In November 2023, Turner wrote a letter to the Administration for Children and Families in support of MVCDC’s application to continue as the grantee for Head Start and Early Head Start services in Montgomery, Clark, and Madison counties.

“Miami Valley Child Development Centers has been serving low-income children and families since the inception of Head Start, and I am glad that they have received these federal funds to continue as the Dayton area’s grantee for this essential program,” said Turner. “MVCDC’s work is critical to ensuring that young people in our community get a great start in life and can begin kindergarten on track. This grant will make certain that MVCDC has the resources they need to improve the lives of families and children in the Miami Valley.”

MVCDC will use these funds to partner with school districts to operate state early childhood education programs, essential for supporting financially stable and independent families.

Recently, the national office of Head Start awarded MVCDC $9 million to consolidate and expand services at a new state-of-the-art early learning center in East Dayton.