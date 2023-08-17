DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two large power outages have been reported across the Miami Valley on Thursday.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages were primarily in the Coldwater and Miami Township, Montgomery County areas. Power was restored to Miami Twp. customers at 2:52 p.m.

AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel says crews were out at the Miami Twp. outage investigating what may have caused the outage. They discovered a project involving digging underground caused the outage, according to Kabel.

If you are without power, you are encouraged to contact AES Ohio.