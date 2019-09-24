Over 14K tires collected at Solid Waste District’s annual Tire Buyback event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Solid Waste District collected over 14,000 tires in its annual Tire Buyback event Sunday.

Residents who brought tires to the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility received $2 per tire, with a limit of 10 tires per car. In addition to the 14,421 tires collected, the 100,000 tire in the event’s history was collected within the first hour.

County Commissioners Judy Dodge and Carolyn Rice presented Amanda Staring with tickets to the Dayton Dragons Opening Day for bringing the “Golden Tire.”

The tire buyback event is used to dispose tires, which if not disposed properly can be an eyesore in the community, breed mosquitos and rodents, and are fire hazards.

Tires that are collected will be shredded and reused as playground mulch and landfill liner.

