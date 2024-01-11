DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Over 1,000 people are currently without power in the Centerville-Bellbrook area.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, AES Ohio began receiving reports of power outages across the Dayton area. Crews are currently out working to repair and restore power.

AES Ohio told 2 NEWS that the outages began with over 2200 customers without power, but crews have worked to restore power for approximately 800 customers so far.

AES Ohio could not confirm the cause of the outages, but assured that crews are on-site working to discover the problem and restore power. AES is not sure when all power will be restored at this time.

If you are experiencing a power outage in the Dayton area, report your status to AES Ohio here or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (468-8243).

Stay updated on outage reports by following AES on social media like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Outages are also reported using the AES Outage Map.