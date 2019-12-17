Over $10 million to be distributed among Wright-Patt Credit Union members

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10 million in a Special Patronage Dividend will be distributed to members of the Wright-Patt Credit Union, the credit union announced Tuesday.

Wright-Patt Credit Union says the dividend distribution, which will happen on Jan. 3, 2020, is the largest dividend distribution in the credit union’s history.

“It’s our way of thanking our members for their use of their credit union,” Doug Fecher, president and CEO of WPCU, said. “We’ve had another successful year and when the credit union does well, we celebrate with the membership.”

Just for having an active debit card and taking advantage of mobile and online banking, eligible members will receive up to $19.

“The Special Patronage Dividend is never guaranteed,” Tracy Szarzi-Fors, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, said. “Our members make this possible and the more our members take advantage of our services the more everyone benefits.”

Over $75 million in excess earnings have been returned to members of Wright-Patt Credit Union since 2008.

“The more a member has used WPCU’s services throughout the year, the more they will get back,” Szarzi-Fors said. “The Special Patronage Dividend is more about being an active member of the credit union versus simply concentrating on just deposit and loan balances. The more relationships you have with the credit union the more your patronage dividend will be.”

