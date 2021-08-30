Over $10 billion coming to Ohio to rebuild crumbling infrastructure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Senator Sherrod Brown visited Dayton Monday to discuss how the Bridge Investment Act will help put Ohioans to work, repairing, replacing and upgrading old infrastructure in the region.

Senator Brown said one of the main priorities in the city is the Riverside Bridge, also known as the Patterson Boulevard Bridge, next to Riverscape MetroPark. According to Montgomery County’s engineer Paul Gruner, this bridge is almost 70 years old and is in critical need of help.

“This bridge is fracture critical which means each side just has two major girder lines, so fracture critical means if one of those girders fail, the whole bridge will come down,” said Gruner.

The Riverside Bridge is just one of Montgomery County’s bridges that needs immediate assistance. Gruner says the county has a total of 525 bridges, 60 of which are considered critical. He hopes by 2026, 26 of the county’s bridges will be remodeled, but that may not happen without the assistance from Senator Brown’s Bridge Investment Act.

The State of Ohio is expecting at least $10-billion in infrastructure aid and will also help create more jobs for people here in the Miami Valley.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she supports Senator Brown’s initiative.

“Investments in our roads, bridges, and public transportation infrastructure is critical for Dayton’s continued economic growth. With over $10 billion in infrastructure investment estimated to head to Ohio through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, I’m grateful for Senator Brown’s leadership in moving this critical legislation forward and for advocating for even greater investment in the future.” Mayor Nan Whaley

Billions of dollars will be directed to Ohio, but Senator Brown says Montgomery County is the number one county out of the state’s 88 that needs the most infrastructure work.

“The economic potential this will unleash, it’s an investment in the Miami Valley that will pay for years to come,” said Senator Brown. “It will create jobs now doing construction up and down the supply chain, attract new investments and businesses along riverscape, connect people with jobs, enhance downtown and improve access to everybody in the Miami Valley.”

Gruner added the salt used on roadways in the winter is severely damaging our roads and bridges, and they are looking at potential substitutes to reduce harm.