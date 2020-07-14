Over $1.9 million split between 7 Miami Valley school districts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — State Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) announced the State Controlling Board approved the release over $1.9 million in coronavirus relief aid to support local school districts preparing for the upcoming school year.
Plummer said in a press release that school aid is being distributed based on enrollment, with additional funding to support students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, as well as transportation obligations.
According to the Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for a variety of needs, including protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation and remote learning.
Area school districts will receive the following support under the plan approved by the State Controlling Board:
- Huber Heights City – $294,720
- Vandalia-Butler City – $138,853
- Northmont City – $253,893
- Mad River Local – $209,312
- Brookville Local – $72,062
- Dayton City – $860,470
- Northridge Local – $96,117
