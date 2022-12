Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across a portion of Montgomery County have reported to AES that they are out of power.

According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel, 10,500 residents in Kettering and Oakwood are currently without power as of 5:50 p.m.

Kabel says AES Ohio crews are working to get the lights back on to customers and determine the cause.

