‘Out on Fifth’: Oregon District expanding outdoor dining, drinking, & entertainment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Labor Day weekend on Friday, September 4, Fifth Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Patterson Boulevard to Wayne Avenue for “Out on Fifth.”

This new program will expand outdoor dining, outdoor drinking, outdoor shopping and outdoor entertainment in the Oregon District.

“‘Out on Fifth’ is something that should help the whole community,” said Emily Mendenhall, Vice President of the Oregon District Business Association. “I think it is going to be so awesome and show the diversity of the Oregon District as a destination for shopping and dining.”

In addition to the new program, Labor Day weekend will mark the beginning of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (D.O.R.A.). This will allow patrons to buy drinks to take outside with certain state restrictions. According to Mendenhall, getting a DORA district designated has been a project for about two years, but the roll-out was delayed due to COVID. Now, in September it will begin to help bring back business to the bars and restaurants in Downtown Dayton.

Organizers of Out on Fifth say they have been working with public health to create guidelines to curb the spread of COVID.

“It’s not a street fair,” said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “This is more about creating that environment that people can enjoy even during a pandemic.”

“It’s a way for patrons to be outside, relax, and be around people but still following the COVID guidelines,” said Mendenhall.

The Downtown Sidewalk Sale Event will kick off the weekend of closures on September 4. The street closures will remain through Sunday.

