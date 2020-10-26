‘Out on Fifth’ last weekend cancelled due to Halloween-crowd concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Out on Fifth and DORA events were supposed to extend until Halloween weekend, but with recent concerns over participants not abiding by CDC guidelines, the decision was made to let Sunday be the last day.

“The decision was made to end one week early, next weekend is Halloween weekend and I think there was just too much concern,” said VP Oregon District Business Association Emily Mendenhall.

October’s Haunt Fest is the second biggest money-maker for bars in the district next to Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. The cancellation comes about two weeks after Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said her office received photos of event participants not following CDC guidelines.

“It’s always hard going into colder weather but with covid it’s even harder this year for sure,” said Mendenhall.

Businesses are bracing for a financially-cold winter after being sunk by the pandemic, so officials are asking their own community to keep them in mind this holiday season.

“If you want to make sure your own businesses are still here when we’re ready to come back and gather again, we really need you to patronize the businesses now,” said Downtown Dayton Partnership Economic Development Project Manager Valerie Beerbower. “Shop local this holiday season cause this winter is probably going to be really rough for a lot of our businesses.”

Businesses say they are hopeful for more outdoor events like these in the spring next year.