“Out on Fifth” keeps local businesses afloat in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Business after business was shut down by the pandemic but a few local ones are left standing.

“Oh definitely life saving,” said Salar Manager Raymond Gilles. “With everything being so bad, it pretty much doubled our numbers for the weekend, putting us right back on track where we need to be. We were surviving but this definitely back to where we need to be.”

The first “Out on the Fifth” initiative in the Oregon District got small businesses back on their feet to life prior to the shutdown. Overall, the event hosted 50 businesses and retailers.

“Really popular for patio seating with the nice weather and boosted our sales back to right where we were before the covid shutdown,” said Gilles. “Whether you’re a retailer or in the food industry, we’ve all suffered in the pandemic so these events help us all.”

Stretching from East Fifth Street, from Patterson to Wayne were closed off all weekend to help local businesses stay afloat. Restaurants and vendors expanded their products outdoors to serve more people while complying to CDC guidelines. In one weekend, some businesses say they’re back on track.

Downtowndayton.com



“Obviously the small business loans helped us out a lot, we had to use some of those but we have great employees that all bounced back, came back to help us out and we’ve all done really well,” said Heart Mercantile Co-Owner Amanda Hensler.

For some, their hometown is starting to feel normal once again.

“We just love everything down here that Dayton stands for and this is our hometown,” said Dayton Resident Ashlyn. “We just really love it down here.”

Fifth Street will be shut down every weekend until the end of October starting at 5 p.m. on Fridays until Sunday afternoon.