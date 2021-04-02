Out on 5th officially returns to Oregon District for spring, summer season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a soft opening last weekend, Out on 5th is officially back in the Oregon District for the spring and summer months.

Salar General Manager Brandi Perrine said the restaurant saw pre-COVID sales during some of last year’s Out on 5th weekends. She said the restaurant is ready for the same success this year.

“It just gives us more tables, more space, more business for Salar, more business for our servers, so overall, it helps everyone,” Perrine said.

Lily’s Dayton Owner Emily Mendenhall said Out on 5th helps Oregon District businesses stay afloat in the pandemic.

“The worst thing that could be happen it would be to get through all of this and to lose the independent business and the fun things to do when we can do things again,” Mendenhall said. “I’m really happy with how many of our businesses we’re able to maintain and keep through the winter.”

The event is not just for restaurants, retailers can also bring their shops out on the street.

“It allows people with smaller buildings, like the retailers that might only be allowed to have three or five people in at a time, to have people outside too,” Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall said this year the event will be focusing on bringing in programing and performers throughout the day and evening, in addition to the District’s nightlife.

Some of the customers out for the evening were there celebrating steps toward normalcy.

“We’re just excited for it to be spring, we actually both just got our first COVID vaccines, so just kind of excited about that,” Emily Wilkins said.

“It’s just beautiful weather and it was nice to kind of nice to get out and about after a cold winter,” Chris Wilkins said.”

The Oregon District Business Association is recommending people do not park in the residential neighborhoods, and instead park in any of the nearby public parking lots. A map can be found on their website here.

Out on 5th also includes Dayton’s DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Anyone who purchases a DORA cup can walk with their drink outside and bring it into certain retailers. The cups cannot be brought inside other establishments that sell alcohol.

Out on 5th will run Fridays from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 10 p.m.