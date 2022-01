DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Our Revolution Dayton is hosting a candlelight vigil for the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The vigil will be held at Dayton Courthouse Square on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Coming together, we can prevent another January 6th attack and realize the promise of democracy for all of us – no matter our color, zip code, or income – so we all have an equal say in the decisions that shape our daily lives and futures.

Our Revolution Dayton/Facebook