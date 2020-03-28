Closings
There are currently 106 active closings. Click for more details.

OSU Extension to host food drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ohio-state-university-campus_248586

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County OSU Extension is having a food distribution event at its Upper Valley Career Center on Saturday, March 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

According to an email WDTN.com received from staff, The Ohio National Guard will be providing the vast majority of the volunteer labor, as well as traffic control, distribution and unloading. 

Shared Harvest Foodbank is providing a significant amount of food, enough to help 600 households according to the email.

It will be a no-contact distribution, people who attend will not be need their ID’s or any sort of paperwork. People will not have to sign anything or get out of their vehicles either.

For updates and more, text @miamifood to 810-10.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS