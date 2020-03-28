OSU Extension to host food drive

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County OSU Extension is having a food distribution event at its Upper Valley Career Center on Saturday, March 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

According to an email WDTN.com received from staff, The Ohio National Guard will be providing the vast majority of the volunteer labor, as well as traffic control, distribution and unloading.

Shared Harvest Foodbank is providing a significant amount of food, enough to help 600 households according to the email.

It will be a no-contact distribution, people who attend will not be need their ID’s or any sort of paperwork. People will not have to sign anything or get out of their vehicles either.

For updates and more, text @miamifood to 810-10.