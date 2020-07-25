OSP will increase presence on I-70 to reduce distracted driving accidents

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced a distracted driving safety corridor in Clark County on I-70 in an effort to reduce accidents.

OSP will increase enforcement between milepost 44 and milepost 52 for the remainder of 2020.

“The dangers of distracted driving are apparent to everyone, but motorists still choose to participate in this dangerous behavior,” said Lieutenant Brian Aller, Springfield Post commander. “The purpose of establishing this corridor is to bring further awareness and education to the problem of distracted driving.”

OSP encourages people who see dangerous or impaired drivers to report them with #677.

