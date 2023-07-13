WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement has responded to a two-vehicle crash in northern Warren County.

According to the Lebanon Post of OSP, troopers were called to State Route 73 at Carter Drive in Wayne Township. Our 2 NEWS crew at the scene also saw members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at the scene upon arrival.

OSP was called to the scene for a reported 2-vehicle crash.

Township Line Road at SR 73 is closed at this time, our 2 NEWS crew said.

At this time, OSP says injuries are unknown.

