OSP warns drivers to ‘take their time’ during holiday rush traffic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA is predicting 2.3 million Ohioans will drive to their Thanksgiving destinations. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is preparing for the highest number of drivers on the road since 2005 by putting more officers on patrol.

With the storms sweeping across the country, they are also offering safety tips to drivers.

“There’s going to be a lot of traffic. So we encourage people to give themselves a little bit of extra time,” said Lieutenant Brian Aller, the Commander of the Springfield post.

“There’s supposed to be some high winds coming up tomorrow or even in the next couple of days so just be cognizant of commercial trucks. Oftentimes they have a little harder time controlling their rigs,” continued Lt. Aller.

For those who may be traveling long distances, Lt. Aller warns that driving tired can be just as dangerous as driving while impaired. He says, getting off the road if you feel yourself getting drowsy is the best option for all.

Patrols will also be on the lookout for impaired and distracted drivers. During last year’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend, two were killed as the result of impaired driving.

“We’d rather have people home eating turkey and other things like that than handling crashes and visiting them at the hospital if they get an injury from a crash,” said Lt. Aller.

