OSP Trooper shoots man after pursuit ends in Middletown

Authorities investigate after an OSP Trooper shot a man on LaFayette Avenue in Middletown on Thursday, August 15, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper shot a man after a pursuit ended in Middletown late Thursday.

Authorities say the trooper tried to pull over a speeding vehicle on S.R. 73, near S.R. 4, just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle took off, leading the trooper on a high speed pursuit. The trooper turned off his lights and dropped back after the fleeing vehicle nearly crashed.

The trooper followed the vehicle to Lafayette Avenue, near Trine Street, in Middletown.

When the vehicle slowed down, the trooper pulled it over, and a man inside tried to run away.

The trooper chased the man, deploying a taser, which did not stop the man.

The suspect then tried to fight the trooper. At that point, the trooper drew his weapon and shot the man twice.

CareFlight took the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old man, to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities say the suspect went into surgery and was expected to recover.

The trooper was taken to a medical center in Hamilton for treatment of minor injuries he suffered while fighting the suspect.

There was another person inside the vehicle that fled from the trooper. That person was taken to a hospital for a medical condition. Authorities say that person is not expected to face any charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

