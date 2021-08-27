OSP trooper hit by car on US-35 while on scene of semi-crash

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

BEAVERCREEK TWP., GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An OSP Trooper was hit by a car at a crash scene Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene of a crash on US-35 near North Valley Road when a trooper was hit by a car. The incident happened at US-35 and Orchard Lane around 6:15 a.m. while the eastbound lanes of US-35 were closed from an earlier crash.

| Get Breaking News from 2 NEWS in your inbox ➡

A 2 NEWS crew on the scene saw the trooper being placed in an ambulance. A driver on the scene in being questioned by OSP. No further details are available at this time. The trooper’s condition is unknown.

| Get Breaking News from 2 NEWS in your inbox ➡

This is a developing story. 2NEWS and WDTN.com are working to learn more and will keep you updated when additional information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Concerns raised about terrorist attack

East US-35 closed Friday morning after semi-crash

Dayton Standoff Ends Peacefully

Miami Valley veteran, professor react to Thursday attack in Afghanistan

More than 70,000 have left Afghanistan since Taliban's rise; The latest on Prince Andrew's possible legal trouble

More News