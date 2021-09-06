OSP searching for suspect who crashed following pursuit in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop and crashed in Huber Heights.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS that the traffic stop was initiated around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon. Troopers attempted to pull the car over on State Route 4 but the car sped off.

The driver went on to crash near U.S. Route 235 over I-70 in Huber Heights and proceeded to flee on foot.

Law enforcement are currently searching the area for the suspect.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

