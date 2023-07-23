GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A 3-year-old child is back home after reportedly leaving a Greene County house on Thursday.

On Thursday, July 20, viewers contacted 2 NEWS saying there was numerous law enforcement officers in the area of Federal Drive and Main Street in Greene County.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a 3-year-old child reportedly left a house, which prompted police in Greene County to respond to locate the missing child. The Xenia Post of OSP also responded to the scene to help with the search.

A post by OSP shows a helicopter in the air above a cornfield looking for the child. In the video, the child is seen wandering through the field and the Xenia OSP trooper recognizing the movement of the child.

The child seen in the field. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

After the child was reunited with their family, two individuals with the child looked up towards the helicopter, gesturing a thumbs up signal.