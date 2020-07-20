OSP responds to scene of crash in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Fairborn.

The Xenia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Beaver Valley Road.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved or if anyone is seriously injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.