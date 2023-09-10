DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — State troopers caught a pig dashing across the highway after falling out of a vehicle.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) spotted Pearl the pig running across U.S. Route 35 in Ross County. Pearl was rescued from the busy road and placed inside of a cruiser for safety.

The pig was taken to the Ross County Humane Society, where she was dubbed “Pearl Pancetta.” The humane society says Pearl has some road rash, but no serious injuries.

She is now recovering at a humane society member’s home. According to the post, Pearl has already found a new home.