OSP reports fewer fatalities over New Year holiday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio State Highway Patrol_262263

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports there were four deaths on Ohio roadways this New Year holiday, down from 12 last year.

Provisional statistics indicate that two fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available, and one was OVI-related.

The reporting period started at midnight on Tuesday, December 31, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on January 1, 2020.

Last year’s 12 fatalities occurred over a four-day period.

Troopers made 121 OVI arrests, 48 for distracted driving, and 278 safety belt violations.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS