COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports there were four deaths on Ohio roadways this New Year holiday, down from 12 last year.
Provisional statistics indicate that two fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available, and one was OVI-related.
The reporting period started at midnight on Tuesday, December 31, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on January 1, 2020.
Last year’s 12 fatalities occurred over a four-day period.
Troopers made 121 OVI arrests, 48 for distracted driving, and 278 safety belt violations.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- OSP reports fewer fatalities over New Year holiday
- Sheriff’s Office: Check pockets for drugs before wearing someone else’s pants
- Louisiana man accused of pulling gun on 9-year-old over taking last Dr. Pepper
- Trump plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
- Semi rollover spills 43,000 pounds of milk containers onto Ohio roadway