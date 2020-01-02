OSP reports fewer fatalities over New Year holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports there were four deaths on Ohio roadways this New Year holiday, down from 12 last year.

Provisional statistics indicate that two fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available, and one was OVI-related.

The reporting period started at midnight on Tuesday, December 31, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on January 1, 2020.

Last year’s 12 fatalities occurred over a four-day period.

Troopers made 121 OVI arrests, 48 for distracted driving, and 278 safety belt violations.

