OSP reports fewer fatal crashes during Labor Day than in 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that they responded to fewer fatal crashes over Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

Provisional data indicates that there were 10 traffic fatalities over the holiday, two fewer than last year.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in at least two of those fatalities. Three motorists were not using an available safety belt and two motorcyclists killed were not wearing helmets.

661 drivers were arrested by troopers for OVI and 4,078 safety belt citations were issued. Troopers made 346 drug arrests and 151 felony apprehensions, as well.

30,231 traffic enforcement stops were conducted, along with 16,794 non-enforcement stops.

Troopers also came to the aid of 3,387 motorists.

The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, August 30 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m.

You can find a more detailed breakdown from the Ohio State Highway Patrol by clicking here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.