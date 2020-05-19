OSP reminding drivers to stay off the roads during severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – With heavy rain hitting the Miami Valley over several days Ohio State High Patrol troopers are warning drivers to be careful.

“Usually when severe weather happens we do notice a slight uptick in crashes,” said Matt Schmenk, commander of the Xenia post.

However, he says so far there have been no crashes or rescues on the road this season. This is likely due to the pandemic.

But for those who are out on the road Schmenk has some reminders.

“We would ask that they slow down. With the rain you never know if you’re going to come upon standing water. Plus the roadways are a little bit slicker so we want to give them time to be able to react to any traffic or any hazards in the road,” he said. “If you come across standing water and you’re not sure how deep it is, you see it rushing across the roadway, we always ask that you just turn around.”

Turning around can keep you safe and also the first responders who would be called on to help you. Schmenk says in the case of severe weather, the best decision is just to stay home.

“Normally what we like to do is just encourage people to make sure that if possible they wait until severe weather has passed,” he said.