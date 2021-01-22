OSP remembers 23-year vet who died from COVID-19 as a man who put family and faith first

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio State Highway patrolman passed away from COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 20. Trooper Bradley (Brad) Huffman, had been in the hospital for the past two weeks following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I would like to say he did his best to take care of himself but you never know. You can’t see [COVID]. It’s an invisible disease, but we [patrolmen] do our best to make sure we wear all the protection that we can just get the job done and Brad was no different. He did it everyday,” said Lieutenant Matt Schmenk.

His colleagues in OSP say his death was tragic and sudden. Huffman leaves behind three children and a legacy of a positive work ethic.

“He knew the job he needed to get done to go out and enforce traffic laws and handle crashes and make the Ohio roadways safe for people who needed to travel them,” said Lieutenant Paul Lezotte, commander of Licensing and Commercial Standards with OSP and a coworker of Huffman’s for more than 20 years.

“He was a law enforcement officer who did the job the right way. He cared about people. He truly believed in traffic enforcement,” said Schmenk.

Lieutenant Schmenk says since the passing of Trooper Huffman, community members have been calling the post to express their condolences over his loss, which he says shows what an integral part of the community Huffman was.

Even Governor Mike DeWine made mention of Huffman during a state-wide briefing on Thursday.

Colleagues say Huffman was very focused on both his family and his faith in addition to his career, and that he will not be replaced or easily forgotten.