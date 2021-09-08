OSP releases traffic statistics from Labor Day weekend

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE photo. (Credit: WJW)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Safety Patrol has released its statistics from heightened patrolling efforts over the Labor Day weekend. The results indicate that compared to last year, the number of accidents and fatalities were down.

According to statistics released on OSP’s social media pages, crashes dropped more than four percent between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, with 468 being reported during those dates in 2020 and 445 being reported during the same time frame this year. Fatalities also fell from 15 in 2020 to 12 fatalities this year.

Instances of operating vehicles while intoxicated were also down nearly eight percent and drug arrests dropped nearly 29 percent.

Franklin county had the most traffic instances, with 864, followed by Portage, Claremont and Warren counties.

For more information, click here.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

I-Team: Cancer patient details allegation of nurse sexually assaulting her in hospital bed

Procession honors local hero killed in Afghanistan as he makes final homecoming today

11-year-old survived Lakeland massacre by playing dead, investigators say

Grady Judd describes alleged Lakeland murder as "evil," conduct was "animalistic"

More News