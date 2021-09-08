OSP releases traffic statistics from Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Safety Patrol has released its statistics from heightened patrolling efforts over the Labor Day weekend. The results indicate that compared to last year, the number of accidents and fatalities were down.

According to statistics released on OSP’s social media pages, crashes dropped more than four percent between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, with 468 being reported during those dates in 2020 and 445 being reported during the same time frame this year. Fatalities also fell from 15 in 2020 to 12 fatalities this year.

Instances of operating vehicles while intoxicated were also down nearly eight percent and drug arrests dropped nearly 29 percent.

Franklin county had the most traffic instances, with 864, followed by Portage, Claremont and Warren counties.

